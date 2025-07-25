State Agencies Swiftly React to Restore Wildlife Habitat After Trout Fire

Reseeding efforts in the Gila National Forest, Grant County, aim to jumpstart regrowth, stabilize soils and support wildlife and watershed recovery.



SILVER CITY, N.M. - In the wake of the Trout Fire in Grant County, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) and the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) swiftly reseeded burned areas in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to restore over 1,200 acres of key habitat near the Bear Canyon Lake Wildlife Management Area through targeted reseeding efforts. The state agencies' quick reaction was crucial because the rapid response bypassed the potentially lengthy federal approval process that could have jeopardized seeding efforts due to impending monsoon rains.

Located approximately 31 miles northeast of Silver City, the Bear Canyon area was significantly impacted by the wildfire. On July 15-16, 2025, state agencies in collaboration with their federal partners mobilized to help the land heal, spreading a specially selected mix of native grasses and sterile, fast-growing barley that will help stabilize soil, reduce erosion and foster the return of plant life that supports both wildlife and watershed health.



"In collaboration with the New Mexico Environment Department, our focused efforts in reseeding the Bear Canyon area are helping the land recover faster. This is not just for the benefit of wildlife but for the people who value this place for its beauty, recreation and biodiversity," said NMDGF Director Mike Sloane. "Our quick action was key to addressing the immediate needs before the monsoon season started, allowing for the best benefit without the federal budgeting restrictions slowing down the process."



The reseeding mix includes native species well-adapted to the region's soils and climate. This seed mix plays a crucial role in jumpstarting recovery by:

• Anchoring soil, creating groundcover, diminishing post-fire runoff and reducing flood severity.

• Creating future food and shelter for animals such as mule deer, quail and songbirds.

• Supporting long-term regrowth of the landscape for outdoor recreation like hiking, birdwatching and hunting.

• Enhancing river habitat and limiting water quality impacts to key watersheds that drain to Sapillo Creek, Lake Roberts, Bear Canyon Lake and the Mimbres River.



Similar post-fire restoration projects are a common and effective tool across the West, where increasingly frequent wildfires challenge both land managers and local watersheds. Early reseeding efforts can accelerate nature's own recovery process and reduce the likelihood of invasive species taking hold and minimize post-fire impacts in the watershed to improve water quality and mitigate flooding impacts to surrounding property and critical infrastructure.



"By leveraging each agency's strengths and expertise, this reseeding project was completed in record time before any devastating monsoon storms hit the area," said NMED Surface Water Quality Bureau Chief Shelly Lemon. "This project is crucial to stimulating post-fire forest and watershed recovery, supporting important habitat and recreational areas, and minimizing post-fire impacts to downstream communities and aquatic species."



This project and the quick action of the agencies represent the strength of state and federal partnerships and what can be accomplished when we work together to solve problems. This interagency effort demonstrates a shared commitment to protecting New Mexico's landscapes for future generations. As the land recovers, the area around Bear Canyon Lake will once again offer vibrant habitat, scenic beauty and opportunities for the public to reconnect with nature.