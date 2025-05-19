Smoking, fireworks, campfires, open burning, open fires are prohibi

tedSANTA FE – Today the Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Forestry Division, under the direction of State Forester Laura McCarthy, will enact fire restrictions in the following counties: Bernalillo, Catron, Chaves, Cibola, De Baca, Dona Ana, Eddy, Grant, Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Luna, Otero, Roosevelt, Sierra, Socorro, Torrance, and Valencia. They will remain in effect until rescinded.

The restrictions come as a response to the increasingly dry and warm conditions in southern New Mexico -- conditions heightened by low humidity, high winds and the abundance of dry fine fuels across our forests and grasslands. With wildfire danger at extremely high levels, the State Forester has placed the following restrictions on non-municipal, non-federal, and non-Tribal lands in Catron, Chaves, Cibola, De Baca, Dona Ana, Eddy, Grant, Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Luna, Otero, Roosevelt, Sierra, Socorro, Torrence, and Valencia counties:

Prohibited

Smoking

Fireworks use

Campfires

Prescribed burning or open burning

Flaring of gas related to oil and gas production

Exceptions

Exceptions are allowed for many of the prohibited actions in specific cases, or when specific conditions are met.

The State Forester may allow additional exceptions upon receiving a written request.

The full list of restrictions and exceptions can be found at the Division’s Fire Restrictions page:https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find-current-fire-restrictions/. Instructions for requesting an exception can be found here.

“In the face of significant wildfire potential, we need every New Mexican to take active steps to reduce the likelihood of an accidental wildfire start,” said State Forester Laura McCarthy. “These restrictions are needed because of current wildfire threats and the rising probability of dangerous wildfires as temperatures warm through May and June.”

The National Weather Service long-range prediction for New Mexico expects the annual monsoon season to arrive on time, starting in July. If this proves true, and the monsoon rains are productive, the state could see these restrictions lifted.

“Fire restrictions aren’t just about individual safety, they’re about protecting our communities as a whole” said Melanie Kenderdine, EMNRD Cabinet Secretary. “Four out of five wildfires in the state are caused by humans, and in the face of those statistics, we’re asking that everyone complies.”

