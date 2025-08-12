Stephen McKinley held without bond for threatening public officials.

August 12, 2025 I Deming District Court Judge DeLaney held Stephen McKinley on 2 Counts of making a shooting threat toward public officials, that was posted on his Facebook social media page. McKinley will be held on (2) Counts of Making a Shooting Threat, a newly enacted New Mexico law that was passed during the 2025 Legislative session. (B.) Making a shooting threat consists of intentionally and maliciously communicating to another person a serious expression of an intent to bring a firearm to a property or use the firearm and intent to: 1.) place a person or group of persons in fear of great bodily harm, and a person or group of persons was placed in fear of great bodily harm.



On July 9, 2025, Luna County District Court (855 S. Platinum Ave) and Luna County Magistrate Court 9912 S. Silver Ave.), and Luna County Administration Office (700 S. Silver) were closed due to a shooting threat.

The investigation led to a social media posting showing suspect, McKinley, using threatening language directed at a Captain at the Luna County Sheriff's Dept. and the Luna County Manager. "Today is your day, play stupid games. Well, today you've won and will receive your stupid prizes. Pink mist 'M_____ers', the smell is invigorating; you won't ever hear it or feel it." stated the post. Several other posts with disparaging comments were directed towards the Luna County Sheriff's department, accusing several deputies of corruption.



The Sixth Judicial District Attorney investigation staff contacted Meta Platforms, inc. to conduct an automated search into the Facebook records and were able to issue a search warrant for the online data and the suspect McKinley's Social Media site. The posts began in May 2025, showing an escalating number of posts in the middle of June, 2025, until prior to McKinley's arrest.

At the Pre-Trial Detention hearing Deputy District Attorney Byers described to the court how the threat disrupted police agency operations, required enhanced security measures at the District and Magistrate Court, all administrative offices, necessitated additional security measures for court staff; and left a lingering sense of diminished safety just because of their position as public officials.

McKinley will be held until Trial.