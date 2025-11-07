Stephen Timmons' killer sentenced

[Editor's Note: This sentencing happened almost a year ago, but was just brought to the Beat's attention! Thanks to our source.]

By Roger Lanse

Joseph William Costello, then 29, of Silver City, was arrested by New Mexico State Police officers on June 30, 2023, on an outstanding warrant and other charges. While incarcerated he was named a person of interest in the June 27, 2023, death of 62-year-old Stephen Timmons, campus minister for Christian Challenge - Western New Mexico University, as Timmons was bicycling at the Dragonfly Trail system in Arenas Valley, NM.

Subsequently, Costello was ordered by Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Jarod Hofacket, on July 19, 2023, to be held in pre-trial detention, without bond, on a first-degree murder charge, at the Grant County Detention Center, until the case was tried and completed.

Costello entered into a plea agreement on Nov. 4, 2024, and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder, according to court records. On Nov. 12, 2024, Costello's plea agreement was accepted by the Sixth Judicial District Court.

Sentencing, according to the Nov. 12, 2024- Amended Judgment and Sentence, from the SJDC; was as follows: "The defendant is hereby sentenced to a period of 15 years; to be enhanced by 5 years for Firearm; with credit of 494 days for pre-sentence confinement; for a total period of 18 years, 7 months, 16 days to be served at New Mexico Department of Corrections. Period of incarceration is followed by 2 years parole. Defendant is ordered to pay a fine of $12500.00; with $12 500.00 suspended, for a total of $0.00 and fees of $100.00." Also, "Pursuant to 33-2-34, NMSA 1978, the Court finds Count(s) 1 to be serious violent offense(s). Therefore meritorious deduction shall not exceed up to a maximum of four (4) days per month of time served."