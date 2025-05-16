By Roger Lanse
According to the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department, they were paged out to a manufactured home fire at Highway 15 near Sanctuary Road at 8:52 a.m., this morning, May 16, 2025.
Also responding are the Tyrone and Whiskey Creek VFDs, the Silver City Fire Department, and the Grant County Fire Management Officer. The fire is being worked at this time – 9:45 a.m., and what was originally reported as black smoke is now white.
Additional information will be coming as the Beat receives it.