Ten Arrested in Drug Smuggling Operation at Hidalgo County Detention Center

Lordsburg, NM I Aug. 30, 2025 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman Wheeler announced today that ten individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with a drug and contraband distribution network operating within the Hidalgo County Detention Center in Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The investigation began when a District Attorney's Office investigator, while reviewing inmate phone calls for an unrelated case, identified suspicious conversations involving prison inmates and a detention center kitchen worker. This discovery prompted a deeper investigation, revealing a broader criminal operation.

The 6th District Attorney Investigators uncovered a network responsible for smuggling drugs and contraband into the facility. The individuals involved—both inmates and outside accomplice—allegedly served as distributors, runners, and facilitators.

District Attorney Wheeler coordinated with the New Mexico High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, New Mexico State Police and the Silver City Police Department for the multiple arrests.

"This kind of activity, and the danger it brings, will not be tolerated," said Sixth Judicial District Attorney Wheeler. "Our rural communities deserve better. These individuals—are accused of exploiting the prison system for personal gain, preying on incarcerated individuals, and profiting from criminal activity within a system meant to uphold justice."

The case remains under active investigation, and additional charges may follow.