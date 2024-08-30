By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held a special meeting August 15, 2024. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, Peter Erickson and Ralph Trujillo attended.

Lopez asked for a moment of silence for the passing of Mario Kirker, a World War II veteran and resident of Santa Clara.

This meeting had been called because of an agenda item that had been tabled at the last meeting. This would be a time for questions on both sides.

Representative Luis Terrazas attended to answer question from the council about his project. He said he appreciated the moment of silence for Mario Kirker.

Kirker's brother had been mayor of Santa Clara when this property had been acquired by the village. In the late '60s Kirker's brother, who was the mayor of Santa Clara at the time, talked with Senator Montoya about acquiring the area of land to use to expand Santa Clara. The bill was signed by Lyndon B. Johnson, president of the United States at the time. Santa Clara purchased the large tract of land for $10,000. The village didn't have that kind of money and Kirker had gone to the state board of finance and received a loan.

Terrazas said 21 years ago when he built his business, they had limited infrastructure but through his investment he had been able to have a gas line put in that now the Fort Bayard Medical Center hospital has tapped into. He told the council how much he appreciated them having a special meeting for him. The previous week he thought he could come and attend his daughter's wedding in Tucson also, but had other things that needed to be done for the wedding, so he couldn't stay.

Terrazas pointed outh the property is owned by a public entity, and he had to make formal inquiries, follow etiquette and procedures. "There is a process to follow. I am a public official and not just a businessman and want to be fully transparent." The reason he had not given the council more information originally was because of the limited access and blockages. He didn't have a current survey of the property. "I didn't know easements or property lines. I didn't want to make any promises without more information." He had finally found one of the corner survey markers so he could have a better idea of the property lines. He had taken a contractor out to see if it would be a feasible project. Finding the corner post, he felt more comfortable. "I can't say this can be done 100 percent at this time, but I have another option, if this will not work.

The newspaper had called him to ask what he would be doing with the project, and he didn't feel it would be right to tell them before he had spoken to the council. "You should not read it in the paper." He assured them he would not be bringing in a golf course or a Dillard's but basically a small RV park.

Terrazas told the council that many times people come from out of town for funeral services and cannot find anywhere to stay or have limited funds. He figured he could put in 10-15 spaces and provide discounts for persons in the area for bereavement. He had run across this problem many times in the past. "I want to help these people and invest in my district."

Terrazas said he had made it through one-third of the vetting process for this project and has a backup plan if it will not work. For anyone questioning the purchase price he wanted to point out how much infrastructure he will have to do. The property also has a lot of rock to break through. This business will not affect any in Silver City. This business will be small, and the others in Silver City many times have been booked. It will provide some income to Santa Clara through gross receipts.

It will take approximately two years for the project, which is why he wanted to start moving on it now. He didn't want to wait six months on the survey.

Lopez thanked Terrazas and said it would be a great thing for him to start this business and he has already been a respected businessman. The council asked if it would be short-term rental or long term. Terrazas told the council it would be short-term and not permanent residences. He added the biggest challenge will be all the rock. Lopez said it would be a win-win situation. Sometimes people come for services and don't want to have to be around others.

Yvonne Gonzales, village attorney, said the rent would go towards the purchase of the land. The contract will be made for ten months. Terrazas will be paying all closing costs. They had done the rent to own only because of the lack of a current survey and the up to six months to obtain a new one. Also, you can't purchase property without a current survey. Gonzales and Terrazas talked about the location of current utilities, easements and some encroachment. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said the other reason for the price had to do with the acre being landlocked, with no ability to expand.

Lopez and Amador agreed it would be an asset to the community and mentioned that Terrazas had always been generous to the village.

The council approved the rental agreement with Terrazas. Lopez felt it had been a good decision and thanked Gonzales and Hudman for the extra work to make it happen.

Meeting Adjourned