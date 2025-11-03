The American Legion Post 18 Auxiliary honors Ilo Louck for 111th birthday.

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Ilo Louck was born in Ohio on Nov. 5, 1914. She now lives in Silver City with her son, and is listed as the oldest known living person in New Mexico. She is listed as the 131st oldest person in the world and 40th in the United States.

When she was asked what explains her longevity, she said: "Never think back, never regret and always look forward." She also noted that every person, even the bad ones, "has some good in them."

Ilo said that exercise is important and she walks on her son's home's porch with her walker each morning.

She loves company, and one of her frequent guests is Lauris Goll, who calls Ilo her best friend.

Ilo has plenty of stories to tell. She grew up as one of seven children and remembers when their house burned down, but they all got out safely.

She is also listed as the oldest American Legion Auxilian.

On the last Saturday of each month, Post 18 hosts a pancake breakfast as a fundraiser. They honored her at the October 25, 2025, event with a cake and gifts.

The cake had three large 1 candles to show 111. When asked to blow them out, she blew them out in one blast of breath (before this photographer could catch the action!).

