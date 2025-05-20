Photos by Mary Alice Murphy of the hosts, guests, donors and awardees at the30something gathering at Bear Mountain Lodge on Sunday afternoon May 18,2025.

the30something 2025 Award Winners

Over the weekend, the30something, a donor advisory group founded by Janey Katz in 2019, presented four $30,000 awards to local non-profits. These awards were made possible by our generous members, pooling their $1000 individual donations into $30,000 awards, creating a monetary sum that has greater impact in our community. The four winners are as follows:

The Whiskey Creek Zócalo, a restoration building project that is part of the non-profit Five Points Project, will be completing an outdoor stage. Operating under the fiscal sponsorship of the Mimbres Region Arts Council, this stage will facilitate performances for diverse groups of performers and artists, as well as serve as a community space for local events such as poetry readings, workshops, and acoustic music gatherings. Submitted by Melanie Zipin and Manda Clair Jost.

The Chiricahua Apache National Foundation will be creating a mural in downtown Silver City that will increase the visibility of their rich cultural history. The mural will use paint, colorful handmade and fired tiles. The theme and imagery of the mural will add significantly to the Chiricahua Apache sense of place, pride, and delight through the arts. Application submitted by Delia Mudge and Joe Saenz.

The Mimbres Culture Heritage Site (MCHS), supported by the non-profit Imogen F. Wilson Education Foundation, is planning to use their funds to continue to preserve their important cultural and historic site. Located in Mimbres, the archaeological site dates to about 1000 years ago and the historic houses on site that were built in the late 1800s. MCHS will use their award to rehabilitate the main house and outbuildings, to enhance the site gardens, improved signage and create an area for experiential/hands-on education. Application submitted by Marilyn Markel.

The Frontier Food Hub (FFH), a program of The National Center for Frontier Communities, is using their award to launch the first phase of a Community Garden and Greenhouse Training Center in Bayard. The FFH will focus on the development of a permanent community garden on a parcel of land secured through a 25-year lease with the City of Bayard. Application submitted by Ben Rasmussen.

If you are as excited as we are about these wonderful projects and their impact on Silver City and Grant County, please consider becoming a member. The30something is open to all, you do not need an invitation to join to become a member. Or, if you are a non-profit and are interested in finding out how to apply for our awards, check us out at www.the30something.org

