By Roger Lanse
Silver City Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call at the Copper Manor Motel, 710 Silver Heights Blvd., on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at about 7:15 a.m., where three male subjects were reported to have a fourth male at gunpoint. According to an SCPD incident report, upon arrival an officer observed three males and a female at the east end of the motel and a lone male, known to the officer as Ronnie Carbajal, 30, of Silver City, standing in the parking lot. The officer described Carbajal as "clearly intoxicated and impaired" and speaking "gibberish." Carbajal also had a spiked dog collar wrapped around his right wrist.
Speaking with the witnesses, one identified Carbajal and stated Carbajal had approached him aggressively and he believed Carbajal was going to strike him with the spiked dog collar. The three witnesses told officers, the report said, that they retrieved firearms and had the weapons at the ready but did not point the guns at Carbajal.
Carbajal was placed under arrest, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and booked into the Grant County Detention Center. The spike-style dog collar was logged into the SCPD evidence locker.
According to GCDC staff, Carbajal was still incarcerated as of Wednesday, June 4, awaiting a court appearance scheduled that day.