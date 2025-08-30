{Editor's Note: This photographer ran out of steam Saturday evening and did not get the photos posted for the two events covered on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025]
The Red Dot Studio Tour continues on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can pick up the brochure listing the studio artists on the tour at local galleries, including Light Art Space.
Carnitas Musica y Mas also continues on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 at Gough Park from noon to 5:45. with music all afternoon, and vendors for food and merchandise will be on location also.
And don't forget the Gem and Mineral Show put on by the Grant County Rolling Stone Gem and Mineral Society at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.