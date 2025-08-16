Tow Silver City women charged in fraudulent Medicaid scheme

https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/silver-city-mother-and-daughter-charged-with-fraud-and-theft-in-medicaid-scheme/

According to the above KRQE report published on Aug. 14, 2025, a mother and daughter, residents of Silver City, NM, have been accused of stealing more than a million dollars through their fraudulent billing practices.

The New Mexico Department of Justice has alleged that Susanne and Bethanne Kee took advantage of children in their after-school daycare program.

During the past four year, the duo ran an undetected Medicaid scam to the tune of $1.6 million. The NM DOJ's fraud unit, represented by Joseph Martinez, during the investigation, spoke to parents who said they did not know their children were being billed for therapy services.

The organization, Kids in Need of Supportive Services (KISS), was operated by the mother, Susanne, the CEO of the group, and daughter, Bethanne, a registered social worker, to provide children with necessary services and as an after-school option of daycare for working parents.

Allegedly, the pair took the children's personal information and used it to bill Medicaid, without the parents' knowledge. This misuse of the individuals' information could potentially affect the impacted children's personal financial lives as they grow into adults.

The mother and daughter face up to 45 charges each and are expected to have court hearings within two weeks.

KOB also reported it: https://www.kob.com/new-mexico/southwest-new-mexico/silver-city-after-school-program-accused-of-filing-over-1-6m-in-fraudulent-medicaid-claims/