Town of Silver City presents two important proclamations.

The Silver City Town Council held a regular meeting September 23, 2025. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ken Ladner, Mayor Pro Tem Guadalupe Cano, and Councilors Nicholas Prince, Rudy Bencomo and Stan Snider.

Proclamations

The council had two proclamations to make.

October 5-11, 2025, would be Fire Prevention Week. Ladner read the proclamation. The Town of Silver City Fire Department has committed to ensuring the safety and security of all those living in Silver City, as well as visiting. Fire remains a serious public safety concern both locally and nationally, and the presence of lithium-ion batteries in many household devices introduces unique fire risks. Most of the electronics used in the home daily including laptops, smartphones, tablets, e-bikes run on lithium-ion batteries. These can overheat and cause a fire. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports an increase in battery-related fires.

Eloy Vasquez, fire marshal and Milo Lambert, fire chief thanked the council for the proclamation. They have started the celebration of the Fire Prevention week early so they can accommodate a lot of the public schools. Vasquez said they would always be committed to reaching out to the public with any questions or concerns. "We want to do whatever we can to provide the most safety and fire response to the community." They encouraged people that had questions about lithium-ion batteries to reach out to them and provided his phone number 575-519-8690. People could also obtain more information from the NFPA website.

The second proclamation would be a reaffirmation and celebration of the core values of the town of Silver City.

The town council of the town of Silver City finds it appropriate that certain core principals be reaffirmed. In resolution 2003-31, entitled "restoration and defense of constitutional rights," the council represents the town's values of inclusiveness and protection of the law regardless of an individual's circumstances. The town council said the territorial charter did not express or imply the power to regulate, detain or participate in matters involving undocumented persons.

The town will not utilize limited resources for searching, surveilling, seizing or detaining undocumented persons that have not committed a crime under state or local law. They will also not make inquiries into the status of persons they encounter. The departments shall not oblige any request from any federal law enforcement to detain, surveil or identify persons of undocumented citizenship without a lawful warrant. They further will not provide resources to any task force enforcing federal immigration law.

Council comments

Cano welcomed Chief Lambert back and glad to see him. She did note his assistant had done well in his absence. She had attended the Outdoor Economic Conference in Gallup, and this had been the eighth one. After reading the surveys, because she sits on that board, Silver City had been mentioned many times because they had the best swag, the best pens. She thanked Alfred Sedillo, city clerk, for picking the right ones.

She had attended the pride event and said it has been an important event for her. "I remember a time when the LGBT community and the vendors could not open up in town and celebrate." She enjoys volunteering for the event and said they always need more.

Along with Prince and Snider she had attended the municipal league annual conference in Ruidoso— A great time for learning and networking. Election of board member for the municipal league had taken place and someone had won by just one vote. A reminder one vote can change things.

Bencomo had a few things to comment on. He thanked the Rays that put on the Carnitas Musica Y Mas festival. "They did a great job." It takes a lot of dedicated hard work. He had been invited to attend the Silver City senior center and have lunch. "The food is pretty good." He encouraged seniors to go, have lunch, hang out and socialize. He had some of the staff reach out to him when Silver City took over from HMS (Hildalgo Medical Services) asking where they stood. He thanked Randy Hernandez, business operations manager, who had stepped in and helped.

Bencomo said he had done his community project a few weeks past. He had decided to cut weeds from Silver Street going west to 37th Street, then all the way to Ursa Minor. He had become tired of seeing weeds against the curb with lots of cans and trash. He had panicked and called maintenance to send the street sweeper to clean up all the debris from the weeds.

Snider said he had attended the Outdoor Economic Conference and the municipal league conference. It became apparent that New Mexico has a wide variety of landscapes. The conferences had enabled him to talk to a number of vendors and city officials. Many of the same issues have been experienced in all the communities and he thanked the town for the opportunity to attend.

Prince wanted the public to know that the Waterworks building, and Continental Divide Trail had been a banner project presented at the Outdoor Economic Conference. He thanked the team for making that happen.

Ladner thanked all the citizens that promote peace and harmony in the community. "We must be on guard, however, to not let the divisiveness that is polluting some parts of the country to leak into our community life. I am hoping that we will continue to treat others a little kinder, with respect, understanding and trust."

Ladner spoke to the pledge of allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag that they proclaim at the beginning of each council meeting. Obviously not all the goals have been met but by saying them it reminds people of the potential and provides noble goals to work towards.

He thanked all that volunteer and acknowledge it to be the reason for all the festivals and events the town has. Ladner added that the council also have been volunteers. He continued by thanking the town staff and officers for their hard work and mentioned all the town committees that people serve on. Ladner listed the many committees and reminded everyone they all volunteer. "We owe them all a great debt of gratitude." The city administration keeps the town running and works hard hours. "In conclusion every member of the town council did not run for office for any other reason than they wanted to make Silver City better than it already is."

The council finally approved the minutes from the July 29, 2025, meeting. Snider made the motion and Prince seconded it. All voted unanimously.

The council approved the August 26, 2025, minutes.

Public input none currently.

Reports

Snider had provided the basic template from the municipal league on setting up parliamentary procedures and defaults to Roberts Rules of Order. They will be setting this up for a work session before an upcoming council meeting to discuss. The discussion on which one went on for a time and finally decided on the October 28, 2025, meeting.

Snider had provided a document on what the town manager role should be. Ladner asked if they had any questions or discussion on the document. Snider said it had been made by the committee tasked with the job. "I think it is a very good document." He thought they needed to start taking steps to look for the town manager replacement right away. Bencomo felt they needed to hold off because soon they would have a new mayor and council members after the election in November. Cano agreed and said this would also need a work session because this document would be a good start, but things needed to be added. It needed to include education, experience, payment, expectations, etc.

They already have a work session planned before the October 28, 2025, meeting and the next one will be November 11, 2025, but they will have to cancel or move that meeting due to it being a federal holiday, Veterans Day. Prince suggested they do both on October 28, 2025. Cano wanted them on separate days due to thinking each one would need the full hour before the meeting. Prince said, "I would say that considering the severity and the time constraints that we've been placed under right now, it's been over a month since the announcement of early retirement, and we're waiting another two months right now for us to be able to discuss what I feel like is a dereliction."

Cano said she disagreed and supported Bencomo to wait until they had a new mayor and council. Bencomo responded to Prince's comment, "I think we've got a competent assistant manager right now that's been filling that role, and I feel comfortable allowing her continue to serve there."

Snider said he worked a lot of years as a shift worker and always prepared for the next shift so they could do their job. The discussion and disagreements continued on timelines for a while. Cano said they could wait until the election and then those people that would be taking those seats could be involved. She agreed that they have an amazing assistant town manager wiling and able. Bencomo said they also needed to remember they have a lot of holidays coming up in November and December. He didn't mind discussing the job description, but the new members would need to be part of that decision.

Cano made a motion to have the work session on whatever day they replaced the November 11, 2025, meeting. It came to Cano and Bencomo voting yes, and Prince and Snider voted no with Ladner breaking the tie to agree with Cano's motion.

Ladner felt Cano has showed wisdom in her comments, but he also commended Snider for wanting to move quickly. "I think there's some wisdom in waiting for a new council and a new mayor to be able to lead this discussion. I don't want to have a decision that I make be encumbered on a new mayor and also a new council."

Freddie Portillo, police chief, wanted to acknowledge Arthur Rascon that would be retiring after twenty years in law enforcement. He will be retiring as a lieutenant. Rascon had started at Western New Mexico University then the Bayard police department and finished his career with Silver City police department. He has been dedicated to his community and family. Portillo presented him with a plaque.

Portillo took the opportunity to introduce the new investigation captain, Antonio Carrillo. He had started September 1, 2025, and hit the ground running. "We are moving forward with a new vision and direction."

Carrillo introduced himself and thanked them for the opportunity to fill the investigation captain position. His wife and two daughters had attended the meeting, and he said without them none of this would be possible. He had graduated from Silver High School in 2005 and had been a classmate of Portillo. He had started with the Bayard Police Department and eventually gone to the New Mexico State Police. He will be working to boost morale and be the best of the best. Transparency will be key. Everyone wants to know the breaking news immediately, but they will be following a process. He will answer what he can but if it's an ongoing investigation they need the respect to give factual information. That way nothing will be misrepresented or misquoted.

Ladner mentioned that Carrillo had been in one of his forensic science classes at the university and had been a top student.

Managers report none currently.

New business

The council approved a public celebration permit for Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery to provide alcohol for Oktoberfest October 4, 2025. Cano said every year they seem to have the same problem that she points out with access for wheelchairs, walkers and canes. The representative said they would fix the access. Prince pointed out that one of the servers listed has an expired servers license and it needed to be updated.

The council approved the public celebration for Open Space Brewery to provide alcohol for the Print Fiesta. Cano said they have indicated only having high top tables available. She wanted to keep in mind for future events that would not be accessible to some.

The council approved resolution 2025-28 authorizing the execution and delivery of the colonias infrastructure project fund loan agreement.

Alex Brown, town manager, deferred to Jacqui Olea, assistant town manager. She said this would be for the renovation of the Mill Road sewer bypass. This had come before the council before, but all the bids received had been over the budget. The state has allowed an increase, and they will be putting out to bid again. Prince had questions and wanted clarification on the gross receipts earmarked for the payment of the loan. Brown said the money had already been earmarked and would not be an increase in gross receipts tax.

The council approved resolution 2025-29 that informs the public they will be amending the land use code. Olea said this code would be associated with building use regulations within the town. Several conversations had been taking place for a year or so that centered mostly around housing and the strategic plan that the council adopted in August. This will be regulation that helps the development of residential housing units and will be the majority of the changes, but they had also addressed off-street parking areas and mixed use in different areas.

A notice of intent will be posted, and the vote will come before the council October 28, 2025. Currently the documents have been provided to attorneys for legal review.

The council approved the mayor's reappointment of Amy Blythe McLain to the trails and open spaces advisory committee. Chair Harry Browne recommended the reappointment.

The council approved the mayor's reappointment of Simon Wheaton-Smith to the planning and zoning commission.

Brown said Judge Ruiz had retired effective September 12, 2025, and the municipal court did not have a judge currently. They had received interest to fill that position from Mark VanBuskirk and Jackie Hernandez (court administrator for a number of years). They could request a resume from both and appoint one at the next meeting or appoint one of them now.

Prince made a motion to appoint Hernandez. He said she would be the only one with awareness of the court. Cano said that statement alone says they should have resumes. Van Buskirk, who will be running for the position has extensive knowledge of the court and had worked as a trial lawyer for a very long time. He does understand the municipal court. Because of this Cano would be voting no. The other council members voted yes. Hernandez will fill the position until the winner of the November election takes over.

The council went into executive session for a list of reasons, license, personnel matters, collective bargaining, purchase amounts, litigation and real property or water rights.

The council came back into open session and affirmed no business other than the items mentioned had been discussed.

Meeting adjourned