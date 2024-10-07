By Roger Lanse
The Grant County Beat has received calls on Monday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2024, reporting smoke north of Silver City. According to U.S. Forest Service staff, the Redstone Prescribed Burn was ignited this morning on 571 acres east of Highway 15 between Signal Peak and Meadow Creek roads. The burn area has been closed and a pilot car will lead traffic along Highway 15 through the closure.
Ignition will continue through tomorrow, staff said, and the rest of the week firefighters will monitor the area to hold the burn in place.