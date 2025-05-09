$41 Million infrastructure investment in progress

SILVER CITY – Beginning Monday, May 12, 2025, motorists traveling along US 180 can expect changes in traffic patterns as part of the ongoing roadway widening reconstruction between Bayard and Hurley.

Traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes to allow reconstruction activities to proceed on the westbound lanes. A flagging operation will be in place with delays of up to 15 minutes.

Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with occasional weekend work as needed.

Speed limits in the construction zone are reduced to 45 mph and double fines will be enforced.

This $41 million project will widen the existing two-lane highway to four lanes, realign the roadway over existing railroad tracks, and replace the Hurley overpass with an at-grade crossing at Pit Access Road.

Additional improvements include pavement rehabilitation, shoulder widening from 8 feet to 10 feet, enhanced intersections, upgraded lighting, and new Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).

Completion is anticipated in early 2026.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation appreciates the public's patience and cooperation during this important infrastructure upgrade. For the latest updates, visit www.nmroads.com or dial 511.