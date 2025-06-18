On June 16, 2025, the Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging notified Hidalgo Medical Services (HMS) that it would not provide a full Fiscal Year 2026 contract for HMS to continue operating the Ena Mitchell Senior Center in Lordsburg, Hidalgo County. The Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging expects HMS to continue services at the Ena Mitchell Senior Center through August 9, 2025, the same date given by HMS to terminate services in Grant County senior centers. The Non-Metro Area Aency on Aging continues its work to secure one or more service providers to replace HMS in operating the five senior centers in Grant and Hidalgo counties.
The Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging cited the following reasons for its decision:
• Shortcomings in HMS' budget management caused them to overspend their budget for the past three years.
• HMS' violated their contract by misrepresenting the amounts of local funding reported for FY 2025.
The Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging will provide more information on the HMS transition as details become available.
For more information, contact John Prejean, Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging Regional Manager. Mr. Prejean has an office at the Southwest NM Council of Governments at 1203 N Hudson St, 2nd Floor, Silver City, NM 88061. He can be reached at 505-920-9179,