By Roger Lanse
On Sunday, May 4, 2025, a Santa Clara Police Department officer responded to the 700 block of Encino Street in reference to James Brewer, mid-sixties, of Santa Clara, who was wanted on two active warrants, being in the area. Brewer was located on Cactus and Hutchinson streets, arrested, and taken to the XCPD station. There, Brewer was served with the two warrants, one for no driver's license, registration, or insurance, and a second for assault against, and property damage of, a household member.
Brewer was then booked into the Grant County Detention Center pending his appearance in court.
According to GCDC staff, Brewer was released Monday, May 5.