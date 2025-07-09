Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Notification for Public Health and Safety

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Final Update for Panther and Trout Fires

Panther Fire:

Acres: 80                             Start Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025               Location: 10 miles west of Lake Roberts

Personnel: 61                  Containment: 71%                           Cause: Lightning

Trout Fire:

Acres: 47,294                  Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025                Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM

Personnel: 125                Containment: 96%                       Cause: Lightning

Summary: Hotshot crews made good progress on the Panther Fire. Yesterday, one Hotshot crew was extracted. Today, the remaining Hotshot crew and medical support personnel will be pulled from the area. Minimal heat remains and the fire will be monitored by Lookouts and air resources for any signs of activity.

Yesterday, firefighters on the Trout Fire finished up some chipping work while road repair was conducted inside the fire perimeter. This road repair is expected to continue today and tomorrow.

This will be the final update for the Trout and Panther fires. The Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Team will turn over the management of the fires to the Gila National Forest at 6:00 p.m. today. Any questions about the Trout and Panther fires can be directed to the Forest phone number (575) 388-8201.

Closures & Fire Restrictions:

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) Trout Fire: https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951

Temporary Flight Restriction Panther Fire: https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_2916 

More Information:

Panther Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-panther-fire

Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest 