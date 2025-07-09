Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER
Notification for Public Health and Safety
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Final Update for Panther and Trout Fires
Panther Fire:
Acres: 80 Start Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Location: 10 miles west of Lake Roberts
Personnel: 61 Containment: 71% Cause: Lightning
Trout Fire:
Acres: 47,294 Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025 Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM
Personnel: 125 Containment: 96% Cause: Lightning
Summary: Hotshot crews made good progress on the Panther Fire. Yesterday, one Hotshot crew was extracted. Today, the remaining Hotshot crew and medical support personnel will be pulled from the area. Minimal heat remains and the fire will be monitored by Lookouts and air resources for any signs of activity.
Yesterday, firefighters on the Trout Fire finished up some chipping work while road repair was conducted inside the fire perimeter. This road repair is expected to continue today and tomorrow.
This will be the final update for the Trout and Panther fires. The Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Team will turn over the management of the fires to the Gila National Forest at 6:00 p.m. today. Any questions about the Trout and Panther fires can be directed to the Forest phone number (575) 388-8201.
Closures & Fire Restrictions:
Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts
Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) Trout Fire: https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951
Temporary Flight Restriction Panther Fire: https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_2916
More Information:
Panther Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-panther-fire
Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire
Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest