Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Notification for Public Health and Safety

Press Release – Monday, July 7, 2025

Hotshot Crews continue Direct Line around Panther Fire

Repair Work wrapping up on Trout Fire

Panther Fire:

Acres: 80                          Start Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025                  Location: 10 miles west of Lake Roberts

Personnel: 61              Containment: 0%                           Cause: Lightning

Trout Fire:

Acres: 47,294                         Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025              Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM

Personnel: 168                      Containment: 93%                    Cause: Lightning

Summary: Yesterday, Hotshot crews made steady progress constructing direct line around the Panther Fire, located in the Gila Wilderness approximately 10 miles west of Lake Roberts. Crews were assisted by helicopters that pulled water from Lake Roberts for bucket drops. Firefighters will continue to secure the line today, utilizing air resources as needed.

Repair work continued on the Trout Fire yesterday. An unmanned aircraft system (UAS) was used to inspect inaccessible portions of the south side of the fireline and no heat was detected. Containment on the Trout Fire now stands at 93%. Today, crews will continue to check the southwest part of the fireline and start to remove signage and flagging.

Weather: Light winds and scattered thunderstorms are expected in the area today. Some of these thunderstorms could be slow-moving and have the potential to create locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s.

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

Closures & Fire Restrictions:

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

 Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951 

More Information:

Panther Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-panther-fire 

Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire  

Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

 Public Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 