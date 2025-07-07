Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER
Notification for Public Health and Safety
Press Release – Monday, July 7, 2025
Hotshot Crews continue Direct Line around Panther Fire
Repair Work wrapping up on Trout Fire
Panther Fire:
Acres: 80 Start Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Location: 10 miles west of Lake Roberts
Personnel: 61 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning
Trout Fire:
Acres: 47,294 Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025 Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM
Personnel: 168 Containment: 93% Cause: Lightning
Summary: Yesterday, Hotshot crews made steady progress constructing direct line around the Panther Fire, located in the Gila Wilderness approximately 10 miles west of Lake Roberts. Crews were assisted by helicopters that pulled water from Lake Roberts for bucket drops. Firefighters will continue to secure the line today, utilizing air resources as needed.
Repair work continued on the Trout Fire yesterday. An unmanned aircraft system (UAS) was used to inspect inaccessible portions of the south side of the fireline and no heat was detected. Containment on the Trout Fire now stands at 93%. Today, crews will continue to check the southwest part of the fireline and start to remove signage and flagging.
Weather: Light winds and scattered thunderstorms are expected in the area today. Some of these thunderstorms could be slow-moving and have the potential to create locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s.
Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.
Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
Closures & Fire Restrictions:
Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts
Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951
More Information:
Panther Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-panther-fire
Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire
Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest
Public Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)
Email: