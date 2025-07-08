Trout and Panther Fires Update Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Notification for Public Health and Safety

Update Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Progress Continues on Panther and Trout Fires

Panther Fire:

Acres: 80 Start Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Location: 10 miles west of Lake Roberts

Personnel: 61 Containment: 32% Cause: Lightning

Trout Fire:

Acres: 47,294 Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025 Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM

Personnel: 150 Containment: 96% Cause: Lightning

Summary: Hotshot crews have constructed fireline around three sides of the Panther Fire, burning in the Gila Wilderness approximately 10 miles west of Lake Roberts. The steep, rugged terrain along the northern perimeter of the fire is difficult to access. Minimal heat was visible on this section of the fire. One Hotshot crew will be extracted today, while the remaining Hotshot crew will continue to secure the established perimeter. Aerial resources will be used as needed.

The Trout Fire is now 96% contained. Today, firefighters will continue to address any heat found close to the southwest edge of the fire. Firefighters will also be available for initial attack within the vicinity of the Trout Fire. Road repair will continue throughout the fire’s footprint.

Yesterday the Gila National Forest lifted its Stage 2 Fire Restrictions at 8:00 a.m. The Trout Fire area closure is still in effect.

Weather: Temperatures today will be 5-10 degrees above normal. Widely scattered thunderstorms are expected in the afternoons.

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

Closures & Fire Restrictions:

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) Trout Fire: https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951

Temporary Flight Restriction Panther Fire: https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_2916

More Information:

Panther Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-panther-fire

Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Public Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)