Trout Fire management being transferred to larger team as evacuations and closures remain in place

Acres: 3,910 Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM Personnel: 282

Containment: 0% Cause: Under investigation

Summary: The Trout Fire north of Silver City continued active growth to 3,910 acres today under hot, dry, windy conditions. The Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Command Team inbriefed the Southwest Area Type Complex Incident Command Team 4 at 6:00 p.m. Friday with a plan to transfer command to Team 4 at 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

During the day Friday, firefighters worked on securing the fire on the west side New Mexico Highway 15. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft delivered retardant and water to help slow the fire’s advance. Heavy equipment reopened lines used during past incidents to create fireline holding features on the north, west, and east sides of the fire. With efforts focused on protecting communities along the NM-35 corridor, firefighters began structure protection, removing hazardous fuels and assessing needs for hoses, pumps, and sprinklers.

Priorities are protecting private residences in Lake Roberts and Mimbres, agricultural infrastructure, endangered species habitats, and both recreation and cultural values.

Weather: Hot temperatures are expected to continue through the week ahead with very low humidity and fuel moisture. As a result, fire conditions will remain elevated into much of next week. Winds will be relatively light until Monday and Tuesday when 10- to 20-mph winds are forecasted.

Safety: The public is asked to avoid New Mexico Highways 15 and 35 due to the large volume of firefighter traffic and limited ingress/egress options for area residents.

Smoke: Smoke is widely visible around Grant County during peak fire activity. Smoke impacts can be expected in the Mimbres and Sapillo Valleys and other low-lying areas, especially overnight and during early morning hours. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/.

Closures and evacuations: Grant County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police issued a “Go” evacuation order for private lands at the western end of New Mexico Highway 35, from the Highway 15/35 intersection east to Sapillo Campground. Private lands east of Sapillo Campground remain in “Set” mode under the Ready, Set, Go program. The Gila National Forest has issued a closure order for all developed recreation sites along Highway 35 and a swath of Highway 15, as well as adjacent National Forest System lands. Details are available on the Gila National Forest website and Trout Fire InciWeb page.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: A TFR is in effect within a 7-mile radius of the fire area. Information at Trout Fire Temporary Flight Restriction.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Gila National Forest. For full details, visithttps://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions.

For more information:

Trout Fire public information line: 575-323-8964

Trout Fire media line: 575-323-8984

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest