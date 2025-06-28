Trout Fire Daily Update for June 28, 2025

Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team TEAM 4 – Andrew Mandell – Incident Commander

Suppression repair efforts underway as Trout Fire operations continue scaling down

Fire Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)

Acres: 47,282 Start Date: June 12, 2025 Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM

Cause: Lightning Personnel: 760 Fuels: Grass, brush, and timber Containment: 71%

Highlights: Steady progress continues on the Trout Fire as firefighters work to increase containment, mop-up, secure containment lines and extinguishing hotspots along the perimeter. Residents should be aware that isolated flare-ups inside the fire’s perimeter can still occur as unburned fuel pockets ignite. This minimal fire activity can produce visible smoke and ash in the air; however, it does not threaten containment lines.

Operations Update: A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team has begun conducting assessments of the Trout Fire burn area. This team works to evaluate the level of post-fire risk including the potential for flooding and debris flows that could impact the Gila National Forest.

More information about these efforts is available at Trout Fire BAER InciWeb page (link below). As containment increases on the Trout Fire, personnel are focusing on suppression repair and post-fire operations. Crews are actively engaged in chipping operations, removing snags and bucking logs along county roads and state highways to reduce fuels and restore safe access routes. Bucking logs into smaller sections and scattering slash allows this material to dry and break down faster, helping limit host material for unwanted wood-boring insects. Heavy equipment operators are also repairing dozer lines to stabilize soil, reduce erosion, and support long-term recovery. Backhauling equipment and supplies from the fire area is ongoing.

Additionally, demobilization of crews and equipment is underway, allowing for critical resource realignment and ensuring a smooth transition as a new incident management team prepares to assume command of the Trout Fire next week.

Evacuations: All evacuation orders for the Trout Fire were lifted on June 26, 2025. Residents should remain alert and stay informed as changing weather conditions, as flash flooding and debris flows may still pose a risk in the area if storms occur.

Weather & Smoke: The Trout Fire saw multiple rounds of scattered showers on Friday. Isolated showers can still move across the region late in the day with temperatures in the mid-80s and light wind. Detailed smoke information can be found at https://www.wildlandfiresmoke.net .

Closures & Fire Restrictions: Road closures: https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=2025012001

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire- restrictions

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_395 1

More Information: Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest