Trout Fire Daily Update for June 29, 2025

Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team TEAM 4 – Andrew Mandell – Incident Commander

Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4 prepares for transfer of command for Trout Fire

Fire Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)

Daily Update for June 29, 2025

Acres: 47,294 Start Date: June 12, 2025 Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM

Cause: Lightning Personnel: 553 Fuels: Grass, brush, and timber Containment: 83%

Highlights: Management of the Trout Fire will transition to the Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, Monday, June 30, 2025. Team efforts will continue to focus on suppression repair and supporting local partners, communities, and the Gila National Forest. As a reminder, ongoing minimal fire activity can still produce visible smoke and ash in the air; however, it does not threaten containment lines.

The outgoing team extends its sincere gratitude to the residents, local communities, emergency management, and land management agencies for their cooperation, collaboration, and support throughout this incident. These partnerships have been instrumental in helping protect lives, property, and valued natural and cultural resources.

Operations Update: On Saturday, crews made significant progress on suppression repair by utilizing chippers to reduce residual fuels along the Highway 15 and 35 corridors. Firefighting personnel continued chipping and utilizing lop-and-scatter techniques for debris to minimize fire risk and promote natural resource recovery. As transition takes place, the strategic objective for the Trout Fire remains unchanged: to fully suppress the fire, as indicated by yesterday’s increase in containment to 83 percent. Crews on the southwestern portion of the fire, near Black Peak, will continue work to extinguish residual heat and secure control lines.

Weather: Storms moved across the Trout Fire on Saturday, with nearly an inch of rain falling in the central part of the fire area. Thunderstorms are forecasted for this afternoon with temperatures in the high 80s.

Closures & Fire Restrictions: Road closures: https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=2025012001

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire- restrictions

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951

More Information: Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest