Trout Fire Evening Update for June 15, 2025

Southwest Area

Incident Management Team

TEAM 4 – Andrew Mandell – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Communities urged to monitor evacuation status for Trout Fire

Public meeting scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 16

Evening Update for June 15, 2025

Fire Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Acres: 12,330 Start Date: June 12, 2025

Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM Cause: Undetermined

Personnel: 552 Fuels: Grass, brush and timber

Containment: 0%

Highlights: Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4 is working in tandem with local law enforcement and emergency management officials to ensure updated evacuation status information is readily available for communities impacted by the Trout Fire. Information and maps will be provided via InciWeb and the Gila National Forest Facebook.

A public meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025, at Grant County Business and Conference Center (3031 Highway 180, Silver City, NM). This meeting will be live streamed on the Gila National Forest https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest/ . An account is not necessary to join the livestream.

Fire Activity: Firefighters made steady progress on the Trout Fire today. In coordination with ground crews, aerial resources—including helicopters and air tankers—are conducting strategic water and retardant drops to slow the fire's spread and reinforce containment efforts. Structure protection crews on the northern and eastern portions of the fire are actively installing hose lines and implementing structure protection measures within communities. Crews to the south and east are scouting and assessing the rugged terrain to identify natural barriers and holding features that can support and strengthen suppression efforts. At this time, the fire remains south of State Road 35 (NM 35).

On Sunday afternoon, clouds moved into the region, helping moderate fire activity. Crews responded to and controlled several spot fires that crossed containment lines, including Meadow Creek Road into the Aztec Park area. Firing operations will continue throughout the night where needed in and around communities and along State Highway 15. These efforts aim to reduce fuel loads and create a buffer zone to slow the fire's progression and help protect nearby communities. Resources will concentrate efforts on the northern, eastern, and southeastern portions of the fire.

Evacuations: GO (Level 3) – Zones 1, 2, 3, 5, 6; SET (Level 2) – Zone 4, 7, 8, 9. Additional evacuation areas will be identified as the situation evolves. Maps are available on InciWeb.

An evacuation shelter is available at the Conference Center in Silver City (3031 Highway 180 East, Silver City, NM). High Desert Humane Society will accommodate pets and the rodeo grounds at the Southwest Horseman's Association are open to receive livestock.

Weather: The high-pressure system over the region will begin to weaken on Monday. Temperatures will remain in the 90s with extremely low single-digit humidity and increased winds.

Closures & Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest has issued a closure order for the area https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/trout-fire-area-closure . Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are also in place https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions and a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951 .