Trout Fire Evening Update for June 17, 2025

Southwest Area Incident Management Team

TEAM 4 – Andrew Mandell – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Gusty winds challenge firefighters

Evening Update for June 17, 2025

Fire Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Media Information Phone: 575-323-8984 (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Acres: 24,706 Start Date: June 12, 2025

Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM Cause: Undetermined

Personnel: 875 Fuels: Grass, brush and timber Containment: 0%

Highlights: Due to dry, windy conditions and fire growth on the southeast side of the Trout Fire, evacuation levels have changed frequently throughout the day. Conditions are changing rapidly, and the public is strongly encouraged to refer to the interactive evacuation map here. Southwest Incident Management Team 4 is working in tandem with local law enforcement and emergency management officials to update evacuation information.

Fire Activity: The hot, dry, windy weather is expected to continue throughout the evening, which will contribute to very active fire behavior and spread. On the northeast side of the fire firefighters are removing vegetation between Soldier Canyon to Highway 35 to slow the progression of the fire. Fire retardant is being utilized to slow fire spread south towards Signal Peak.

Smoke is impacting local communities creating moderate to unhealthy conditions. Detailed information can be found at https://www.wildlandfiresmoke.net

Evacuations as of June 17, 2025, as of 8 p.m. MDT: GO (Level 3) – Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9,10, 11, 12, 26

SET (Level 2) – Zones 7, 27

READY (Level 1) – Zones 28, 29

Additional evacuation areas will be identified as conditions change. View the interactive evacuation map here. https://nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/interactivelegend/index.html?appid=4d6aa2593621469692914966de85cfa4

The Red Cross has established an evacuation shelter at Grant County Convention Center (3031 US-180, Silver City, NM 88061) and Cobre High School (1300 Tom Foy Blvd., Bayard, NM 88023). High Desert Humane Society will accommodate pets, and the rodeo grounds at the Southwest Horseman's Association are open to receive livestock. Weather: Temperatures remain in the mid-high 90s with extremely low humidity and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Closures & Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest has issued a closure order for the area https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/trout-fire-area-closure . Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are also in place (https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions) and a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951

More Information:

InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

