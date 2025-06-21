Trout Fire Evening Update for June 21, 2025

Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team TEAM 4 – Andrew Mandell – Incident Commander

Trout Fire suppression efforts are ongoing Evacuations remain in place for public safety amid flash flooding potential

Evening Update for June 21, 2025

Fire Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)

Acres: 46,359 Start Date: June 12, 2025

Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM Cause: Under investigation

Personnel: 1,421 Fuels: Grass, brush, and timber Containment: 19%

Highlights: Crews continue full suppression operations across the Trout Fire, working diligently to strengthen control lines, protect values at risk and respond to active fire behavior. Firefighters on the southwestern flank adapted to increased fire behavior early on Saturday as fire crossed over the ridge approximately one mile southeast of Signal Peak. Aircraft quickly responded with water and retardant drops to slow the fire’s movement. On the north end, crews mopped up and backhauled excess equipment and supplies as chipping operations continued along the Highway 15 corridor.

The Trout Fire is an active wildfire, and unstable weather patterns are expected early next week. Evacuations and road closures remain in place to protect public safety and support uninterrupted access for ongoing firefighting efforts.

Overnight Operations: Air and ground resources are striving to limit fire spread and protect values at risk, including watersheds, private inholdings and infrastructure. Tonight, firefighters plan to strengthen containment lines and identify opportunities for direct attack. To the north, crews will continue addressing areas that retain heat around structures and securing the fire perimeter. To the south, dozer lines and fire breaks will be reinforced. Firefighter presence has increased along the southeastern portion of the fire where the most active fire behavior is being observed.

Evacuations as of June 21, 2025, 9 pm MDT:

GO (Level 3) – Zones 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 26

SET (Level 2) – Zones 8, 9, 14B, 16, 27

READY (Level 1) – Zones 14A, 15B, 20, 28, 29

Interactive evacuation map https://nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/interactivelegend/index.html?appid=4d6aa2593621469692914966de85cfa4

The Red Cross has established an evacuation shelter at the Grant County Convention Center (3031 US-180, Silver City, NM 88061). High Desert Humane Society will accommodate pets, and the rodeo grounds at the Southwest Horseman's Association are open to receive livestock.

Donations: Material donations can only be accepted by the Salvation Army. Donations may be dropped off from 9 am to 5 pm at the Silver City Recreation Center, 1016 N Silver Street, Silver City, NM 8806. Financial donations are accepted by the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Weather & Smoke: A change in weather is forecasted for Monday. The fire area will experience reduced winds and increased humidity overnight. Tomorrow will be dry with slightly lighter winds from the southwest, gusting up to 25mph. Cooler temperatures and thunderstorms are expected for the first half of the week. Local communities must anticipate flooding in the coming days. Detailed smoke information can be found at https://www.wildlandfiresmoke.net. Closures & Fire Restrictions: Road closures: https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=2025012001

For the closure order and the fire restrictions, visit this morning's update!!

Gila National Forest Closure order: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/trout-fire-area-closure-updated- 6172025

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire- restrictions

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951.

More Information:

InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest