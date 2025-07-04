Trout Fire Friday, July 4, 2025

Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Update Friday, July 4, 2025

Crews remain engaged in suppression repair work through the holiday weekend

Acres: 47,294 Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025 Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM

Personnel: 263 Containment: 85% Cause: Lightning

Summary: The Trout Fire experienced a slight increase to 85% containment on Thursday, July 3, thanks to the ongoing work of incident personnel. Visitors are encouraged to review the current forest closure before traveling in the area and are asked to maintain heightened awareness this weekend. Firefighters, utility vehicles, heavy machinery, and support personnel continue working along roadways. The safety of firefighters, support personnel, and the public remains our top priority.

Yesterday, on the north end of the fire area, crews completed brush removal in the Lake Roberts area. North of Signal Peak Road, personnel completed fireline repair work. Today’s focus remains on debris management along roadways and near infrastructure, including removal of hazard trees. Firefighters also remain actively engaged in suppression activities on the western and southern perimeter of the fire, carefully checking for any extinguishing heat sources and smoldering fuels. This ongoing suppression work is essential to prevent rekindling and to reinforce the fire perimeter, especially as warmer weather re-enters the region this weekend.

As the weekend progresses, road crews are preparing to begin blading and repairing roads and access routes throughout the fire area. This work includes grading uneven surfaces, filling washouts, repairing culverts, and removing any remaining debris left behind by suppression activities and recent rainfall. These repairs are critical for restoring safe access, and they help prevent long-term erosion and road degradation.

Weather: Dry, breezy conditions are moving into the region today. Temperatures will reach the low 80s and gradually climb into the upper 80s over the weekend.

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov /.

Closures & Fire Restrictions:

Road closures: https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=2025012001

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951

More Information:

Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Public Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)