Trout Fire from Grant County Emergency Manager 061425 late night

I would like to provide an update on the Trout Fire. The fire has been determined to be at 3910 acres. As a matter of public safety, residents in the Sapillo – Lake Roberts communities were placed in “Go” status and ordered to evacuate. New Mexico State Police evacuated residents in the communities along Highway 35 from the Highway 35/15 intersection to the Sapillo Campground. No further evacuation orders are expected tonight.

NO homes or other structures have been impacted by the fire. Highway 35 is closed at the Sapillo Campground for all incoming traffic. The Red Cross is staffing the evacuation shelter at the Convention Center in Silver City located at 3031 Highway 180 East in Silver City. Arrangements for evacuations of pets and animals have also been organized. Pets will be accommodated by the High Desert Humane Society and the rodeo grounds at the Southwest Horseman's Association are open to receive evacuated livestock, and personnel are on site.

The USFS will continue operations on the fire throughout the night. Bulldozers will be opening up old fire lines from the Skates fire of 2006. USFS has issued a closure order for Gila National Forest lands and recreation sites threatened by the Trout Fire. This includes developed recreation sites along New Mexico Highway 35 Allie Canyon Trailhead, Sapillo Continental Divide National Scenic Trail Trailhead, Railroad Canyon Trailhead, Pictograph Canyon Trailhead, Purgatory Chasm Trailhead, Sapillo Group Campground, Mesa Campground, Upper End Campground, Lake Roberts Day Use Area, Lake Roberts Picnic Area, Vista Ruins Picnic Area, and the Lake Roberts Recreation Area.

A cooperators meeting will be conducted at 10 AM tomorrow with Southwest Area Type Complex Incident Command Team 4. Additional information will be provided then.