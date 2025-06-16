Trout Fire Morning Update for June 16, 2025

Trout Fire public meeting taking place today at 6:00 p.m. in Silver City

Fire Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Acres: 18,278 Start Date: June 12, 2025

Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM Cause: Undetermined

Personnel: 625 Fuels: Grass, brush and timber Containment: 0%

Highlights: A public meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. today at Grant County Business and Conference Center (3031 Highway 180, Silver City, NM). This meeting will also be live streamed on the Gila National Forest Facebook (https://www.facebok.com/GilaNForest/). An account is not needed to join the livestream.

Fire Activity: The Trout Fire perimeter experienced noticeable growth over the weekend, specifically along the west, north and east flanks. Last night, crews actively patrolled and monitored the area, conducting firing operations to protect private inholdings and successfully holding established containment lines. Residents and local communities will notice an increase in incident traffic as additional personnel and resources arrive on scene to support ongoing suppression efforts and strengthen operational capacity.

Today, firefighters will continue full suppression efforts, constructing direct handline along the fire's edge, reinforcing dozer lines and identifying natural barriers and roads that can serve as indirect control lines. Aerial resources will assist with water and retardant drops when conditions allow. Crews will also build on the success of Sunday night's firing operations. These strategic actions are essential to removing unburned fuels between containment lines and the main fire, reducing the fire's potential for growth and helping to protect critical values at risk — including nearby communities and infrastructure.

Evacuations: GO (Level 3) – Zones 1, 2, 3, 5, 6; SET (Level 2) – Zone 4, 7, 8, 9. Additional evacuation areas will be identified as the situation evolves. Maps are available on InciWeb.

An evacuation shelter is available at the Grant County Convention Center (3031 US-180, Silver City, NM 88061). High Desert Humane Society will accommodate pets, and the rodeo grounds at the Southwest Horseman's Association are open to receive livestock.

Weather: Temperatures remain in the low to mid-90s with extremely low single-digit humidity. Winds will begin increasing as Red Flag conditions move into the region tomorrow.

Closures & Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest has issued a closure order for the area https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/trout-fire-area-closure .

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are also in place https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions and a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951 .