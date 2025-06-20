Trout Fire Morning Update for June 20, 2025

Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team

TEAM 4 – Andrew Mandell – Incident Commander

Morning Update for June 20, 2025

Public Meeting tonight at 6 pm at the Grant County Convention Center

Fire Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)

Acres: 44,570 Start Date: June 12, 2025

Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM Cause: Under investigation

Personnel: 1,306 Fuels: Grass, brush, and timber Containment: 11%

Overnight Highlights: Firefighters continue working day and night to minimize fire spread. Along the north end of the fire firefighters continue to protect structures and extinguish areas retaining heat. Along the eastern side of the fire, crews worked throughout the night to aid in restoration of power and to address hazard trees and smoldering areas. On the southeastern side, crews performed direct attack to the west of Highway 35. Along the south side of the Trout fire, heavy equipment and hand tools were used overnight to protect values at risk and reinforce lines.

Daytime Operations: Day crews will continue the work performed throughout the night. Along the north side of the fire, firefighters will focus on structure protection. On the east, firefighters will support PNM in line restoration work to bring power back to communities along Highway 35 north of the Wilderness Ranger District Office. On the southern side of the fire, firefighters are actively engaged in firefighting suppressing activities. The southwest side of the fire continues to show the potential for movement. Aviation will continue to aid firefighters on the ground.

Evacuations as of June 19, 2025, 1 p.m. MDT:

GO (Level 3) – Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9,10, 11, 12, 26

SET (Level 2) – Zone 14B, 16, 27

READY (Level 1) – Zones 14A, 15B, 28, 29

Interactive evacuation map tinyurl.com/39mp9bjm

The Red Cross has established an evacuation shelter at the Grant County Convention Center (3031 US-180, Silver City, NM 88061). High Desert Humane Society will accommodate pets, and the rodeo grounds at the Southwest Horseman's Association are open to receive livestock.

Donations: Material donations can only be accepted by the Salvation Army. Donations may be dropped off from 9 am to 5 pm at the Silver City Recreation Center, 1016 N Silver Street, Silver City, NM 8806. Finical donations are accepted by the American Red Cross and Salvation Army. https://Bit.Ly/TroutFire

Weather & Smoke: Weather is expected to be like yesterday with sunny skies in the morning and becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. Isolated afternoon buildups from the south are possible. Wind gusts are anticipated to be up to 20 mph. Detailed smoke information can be found at https://www.wildlandfiresmoke.net .

Closures & Fire Restrictions: Road closures: https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=2025012001

Gila National Forest Closure order: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/trout-fire-area-closure-updated- 6172025

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire- restriction

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951 .

More Information:

InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest