Trout Fire Morning Update for June 21, 2025

Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team TEAM 4 – Andrew Mandell – Incident Commander

Firefighters continue containments efforts

Morning Update for June 21, 2025

Fire Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)

Acres: 46,359 Start Date: June 12, 2025

Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM Cause: Under investigation

Personnel: 1,371 Fuels: Grass, brush, and timber Containment: 11%

Overnight Highlights: The firefighters continued to work throughout the night securing the line and using unmanned aircraft systems, UAS or drones, with infrared systems to identify remaining hot spots along Highway 35. The southwest side of the fire showed active fire behavior. Retardant dropped by aircraft yesterday was instrumental in moderating the fire, located behind Signal Peak. Firefighters built out additional contingency lines and reinforced lines around the perimeter of the fire.

Daytime Operations: Today, along the north and northwest side of the fire, crews will continue the work from yesterday focusing on addressing residual heat and shoring up the perimeter around residences and values. Contingency lines are in place along the southeastern side of the fire, while the firefighters continue their direct attack in the area. Firefighters are actively engaged in trying to hold the fire north of Signal Peak Road. Residences on the northern edges of the Pinos Altos area should use caution due to firefighters entering the area to continue work. Aviation will continue its support of the firefighters on the ground with retardant drops and water bucket drops throughout the day.

Evacuations as of June 20, 2025, 9 p.m. MDT:

GO (Level 3) – Zones 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 26

SET (Level 2) – Zones 8, 9, 14B, 16, 27

READY (Level 1) – Zones 14A, 15B, 28, 29

Interactive evacuation map https://nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/interactivelegend/index.html?appid=4d6aa2593621469692914966de85cfa4

The Red Cross has established an evacuation shelter at the Grant County Convention Center (3031 US-180, Silver City, NM 88061). High Desert Humane Society will accommodate pets, and the rodeo grounds at the Southwest Horseman's Association are open to receive livestock.

Donations: Material donations can only be accepted by the Salvation Army. Donations may be dropped off from 9 am to 5 pm at the Silver City Recreation Center, 1016 N Silver Street, Silver City, NM 8806. Financial donations are accepted by the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Weather & Smoke: Sunny skies are expected in the morning, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Gusty southwest winds may reach up to 25 mph. Detailed smoke information can be found at https://www.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Closures & Fire Restrictions: Road closures: https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=202501200

Gila National Forest Closure order: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/trout-fire-area-closure-updated- 6172025 [Editor's Note: This link does not work!) But this one should: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/trout-fire-area-closure-updated-6172025

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951 .

More Information:

InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest