Trout Fire Morning Update for June 22, 2025

Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team TEAM 4 – Andrew Mandell – Incident Commander

Containment increases on the Trout Fire as crews prepare for a weather shift

MAP, smoke outlooks, report in Spanish and note from Sheriff's Office on road closures at the bottom.

Fire Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)

Acres: 46,796 Start Date: June 12, 2025 Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM

Cause: Under investigation Personnel: 1,421 Fuels: Grass, brush, and timber

Containment: 19%

Highlights: Containment on the Trout Fire increased to 19 percent as of Saturday, reflecting the dedicated efforts of firefighters on the incident. As of Sunday morning, evacuation status updates are now in effect. Residents are encouraged to monitor evacuation information and stay out of closed areas to ensure public safety and unencumbered access by incident personnel.

Operations Update: The Trout Fire is still actively burning on the southwestern flank including a four-mile stretch between Black Peak and Signal Peak. Backing fire is occurring on the southern perimeter along a two-mile section located in difficult terrain. Aircraft will once again support firefighting efforts today with water and retardant drops as weather permits. Work is underway to strengthen containment lines near dip sites, supporting safe and consistent access to water sources for aircraft aerial suppression operations.

Firefighters are actively utilizing direct suppression tactics to slow fire growth. By engaging the fire’s edge with hand crews, engines, and heavy equipment, the potential size of the burned area is reduced, and environmental impacts are minimized. The protection of special values at risk also remains a priority on this incident, with special focus on private property, watershed infrastructure and the historic Big Juniper Tree. Additionally, in the Trout Valley and Lake Roberts area, incident personnel are adding depth to the fire line on the northern end of the Highway 35 corridor.

Since arriving on scene, crews have constructed approximately 62 miles of combined direct and indirect containment line, making significant progress toward securing a fire perimeter that spans nearly 100 miles. Today, incident personnel will take advantage of more favorable weather conditions to construct as much additional line as possible. Evacuations as of June 21, 2025, 9 p.m. MDT: GO (Level 3) – Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 12 SET (Level 2) – Zones 8, 9, 10, 11, 14B, 16, 26 READY (Level 1) – Zones 14A, 15B, 20, 27 Interactive evacuation map (tinyurl.com/39mp9bjm)

The Red Cross has established an evacuation shelter at the Grant County Convention Center (3031 US-180, Silver City, NM 88061). High Desert Humane Society will accommodate pets, and the rodeo grounds at the Southwest Horseman's Association are open to receive livestock.

Donations: Material donations can only be accepted by the Salvation Army. Donations may be dropped off from 9 am to 5 pm at the Silver City Recreation Center, 1016 N. Silver Street, Silver City, NM 88061. Financial donations are accepted by the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Weather & Smoke: Today, winds will be from the southwest and breezy, with warm and dry conditions. Measurable and wetting rain is expected this week. Detailed smoke information can be found at https://www.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Closures & Fire Restrictions: Road closures: https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=2025012001

Gila National Forest Closure order: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/trout-fire-area-closure-updated- 6172025

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire- restrictions

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951 .

More Information: I

nciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest