Trout Fire Thursday, July 3, 2025

Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Notification for Public Health and Safety

Update Thursday, July 3, 2025

Progress continues on Trout Fire

Acres: 47,294 Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025 Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM

Personnel: 287 Containment: 83% Cause: Lightning

Summary: Incident personnel and heavy equipment remain actively engaged in suppression actions, repair and hazard mitigation. Yesterday, Highway 15 was reopened, and the forest closure was amended, reopening four campgrounds at Lake Roberts. Visitors should understand the current closure before traveling in the area. Temporary delays are possible due to the transportation of heavy equipment on Highway 15 and other area roads.

Yesterday, crews continued operations along the reopened Highway 15. Excavators made progress repairing dozer lines around the fire perimeter. Today, hotshot crews will search for and extinguish heat along the southwestern corner of the fire area, reinforcing handline and working towards additional containment, while repair continues around the perimeter of the fire.

Suppression repair and containment efforts are occurring simultaneously across the incident. As the holiday approaches, visitors and residents are encouraged to maintain awareness when traveling and recreating, especially in areas where fire crews and equipment are still hard at work. Public cooperation is essential.

Weather: On Wednesday, the fire area saw between 1 and 2 inches of rain on the northeastern and central portions as well as localized flooding. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue moving through the region today, with localized heavy rain possible. Temperatures remained in the upper 70s. Slightly drier conditions are expected heading into the weekend.

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

Closures & Fire Restrictions:

Road closures: https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=2025012001

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951

More Information:

Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Public Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)