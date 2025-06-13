Type 3 Incident Management Team

MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Notification for Public Health and Safety

Press Release – Friday, June 13, 2025

Trout Fire prompts highway closure, advisory to leave developed recreation sites

Acres: 2,170 Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM Personnel: 144

Containment: 0% Cause: Under investigation

Summary: The Trout Fire north of Silver City continued active growth to 2,170 acres yesterday evening under hot, dry, windy conditions, with running, short-range spotting, and torching observed. The fire is burning in timber, brush, and grass on both sides of New Mexico Highway 15 in the Sheep Corral and Meadow Creek areas.

The Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Command Team assumed command of the fire yesterday evening and will inbrief the Southwest Area Type Complex Incident Command Team 4 at 6:00 p.m. today, transferring command to Team 4 at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow. Continued active fire growth to the north and east is expected under predicted weather conditions today and in the coming days.

Two Single Engine Air Tankers, a Very Large Air Tanker, a Type 1 helicopter and a Type 3 helicopter made frequent flights yesterday, delivering retardant and water to help slow the fire’s advance. Two additional Type 1 helicopters are expected to arrive in support today.

Three Hotshot crews, four engine crews, and two Type 2 hand crews continued direct attack, working to establish fireline where safe to do so. Crews are preparing indirect handline and structure protection in the Mimbres valley, removing hazardous fuels and assessing needs for hoses, pumps, and sprinklers. Four dozers have begun reopening dozer lines used during past incidents to the north and east of the fire area as indirect line to protect Lake Roberts and communities in the Mimbres and Sapillo Creek valleys.

Weather: Drier air is moving into the area, leading to low relative humidity with poor moisture recovery overnight. Temperatures are also on a warming trend with single-digit relative humidity values. Today’s high is expected to be in the low 90s. Temperatures are expected to climb through the weekend and into next week with minimal chances for precipitation.

Safety: The public is asked to avoid New Mexico Highways 15 and 35 due to the large volume of firefighter traffic and limited ingress/egress options for area residents.

Smoke: Smoke is widely visible around the Grant County area during peak fire activity. Smoke impacts can be expected in the Mimbres and Sapillo valleys and other low-lying areas, especially overnight and during early morning hours. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

Closures and evacuations: Grant County Office of Emergency Management has placed much of the Mimbres and Sapillo Creek valleys in “Set” mode under the Ready, Set, Go program . Visitors were advised last night to evacuate from developed recreation sites at Lake Roberts and other adjacent areas. The forest is working on establishing a closure order to close all developed recreation sites along Highway 35 and a swath of Highway 15, as well as adjacent National Forest System lands.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Gila National Forest. For full details, visithttps://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions .

For more information:

Public Information Officer: Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 575-388-8211, 8am - 8pm

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest