Trout Fire Update June 30, 2025

Gila Las Cruces

Type 3 Incident Management Teamm MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Notification for Public Health and Safety

Press Release – Monday, June 30, 2025

Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team assumes command of the Trout Fire

Acres: 47,294 Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025 Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM

Personnel: 411 Containment: 83% Cause: Lightning

Summary: The Trout Fire is now 83% contained at 47,294 acres. The slight increase in reported acreage is the result of more accurate mapping.

Today, at 6:00 a.m., the local Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team officially assumed command of the Trout Fire, taking over from the Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team 4. The Team will continue repair operations, which include rehabilitating heavy equipment lines and disposing of debris created in the construction of firelines. Heat remains in the southwest corner of the fire, in a remote roadless area. Firefighters will use aerial resources as necessary to ensure the fire stays within constructed containment lines.

The Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Team looks forward to building on the strong progress made so far and is committed to maintaining momentum in containment, resource protection, and public safety. The Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Team will continue working closely with local communities and cooperators, whose collaboration has been essential to the success of this incident.

Weather: Yesterday, .10 to .75 inches of rain fell across the fire area. Moisture will increase across the region today with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely and chances of rainfall increasing through Thursday.

Safety: It will still be important to stay diligent and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

Closures & Fire Restrictions:

Road closures: https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=2025012001

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951

More Information:

Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest