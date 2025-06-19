Trout Fire Update Morning Update for June 19, 2025

Southwest Area Incident Management Team

TEAM 4 – Andrew Mandell – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Relative humidity rises, aiding firefighting efforts throughout the night

Morning Update for June 19, 2025

Fire Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Acres: 43,547 Start Date: June 12, 2025

Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM Cause: Under investigation

Personnel: 1,056 Fuels: Grass, brush, and timber Containment: 0%

Overnight Highlights: Along the northern and eastern sides of the Trout Fire, firefighters continued to secure the line and address any hot spots. Near the southeastern corner of the fire, ground crews worked with unmanned aircraft systems, UAS or drones, which utilize infrared systems to identify hot spots. On the south side of the fire, firefighters worked with the Chino mine to build fire lines and identify opportunities to complete the line from east to west. Along the west side of the fire, crews continued to secure that line.

Daytime Operations: Firefighters will continue to identify and construct fire lines along the southern side of the fire using heavy equipment and hand tools. A structure protection group will increase efforts that focus on the south side of the fire. Resources along the west, north, and east sides of the fire will continue to mop up and secure the line. Crews will also continue their work with the UAS pilots near the southeastern corner. Aircraft, including helicopters and large air tankers, will support crews. Air operations will also continue to focus their work along the southern side of the fire, utilizing a full suite of aviation resources.

Evacuations as of June 18, 2025, 8 p.m. MDT: GO (Level 3) – Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9,10, 11, 12, 26

SET (Level 2) – Zone 27

READY (Level 1) – Zones 14A, 14B, 16, 28, 29

Interactive evacuation map tinyurl.com/39mp9bjm

The Red Cross has established an evacuation shelter at the Grant County Convention Center (3031 US-180, Silver City, NM 88061). High Desert Humane Society will accommodate pets, and the rodeo grounds at the Southwest Horseman's Association are open to receive livestock.

Weather & Smoke: Winds will continue to push from the south and southeast throughout the day with afternoon gusts of 15 to 20 mph. There may be isolated cloud build-up in the afternoon, with a 10% chance of precipitation. Smoke will continue to impact the surrounding communities throughout the day. Detailed information can be found at https://www.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Closures & Fire Restrictions: The Trout Fire has caused several road closures on Highways 35, 152, and 356. Visit https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=2025012001 , and the Gila National Forest has issued an updated closure order for the area on 6/17/2025. https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/trout-fire-area-closure-updated-6172025 Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are also in place https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions , and a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951 .

More Information:

InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest