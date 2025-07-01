Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER
Notification for Public Health and Safety
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Firefighters suppress fire activity on the southwest edge of the Trout Fire
Acres: 47,294 Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025 Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM
Personnel: 316 Containment: 83% Cause: Lightning
Summary: On Monday, the Trout Fire experienced increased fire activity on the southwest portion of the perimeter, south of Signal Peak. Ground crews, with support of a Type 1 helicopter conducting water drops, swiftly engaged in suppression actions. The fire activity remained inside existing retardant lines. Additional crews will be assigned to the area with increased fire activity to aid in the suppression efforts. If weather conditions permit, aircraft will support firefighters on the ground.
Throughout the fire area, crews are engaged in repairing impacts from fire suppression efforts, such as chipping slash, assessing and removing hazard trees, and identifying road corridor improvements. Heavy equipment is used to pull soil back over dozer lines while crews scatter debris over the disturbed areas to discourage their future use as roads.
Suppression repair activities are ongoing across the fire area today, with a focus on hazard mitigation, line rehabilitation and fuels reduction. Weather: Cooler temperatures are forecast for today, with highs in the upper 70s. Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms are also anticipated later this afternoon across the fire area.
Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.
Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/.
Closures & Fire Restrictions:
Road closures: https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=2025012001
Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions
Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951
More Information:
Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire
Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest
