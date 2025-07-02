Trout Fire Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Notification for Public Health and Safety

Highway 15 reopening; Drivers are urged to use caution as fire crews remain on-scene

Acres: 47,294 Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025 Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM

Personnel: 311 Containment: 83% Cause: Lightning

Summary: Highway 15 is officially open to through-traffic as of 6:00 a.m. today, July 2, 2025. As firefighters continue working along the highway corridor and in nearby areas, motorists are urged to maintain heightened awareness and drive with caution.

Yesterday, two hotshot crews constructed handline around a five-acre area of heat, south of Signal Peak. Two Type 1 helicopters supported with water drops. Today, handcrews are engaged in the same area, extinguishing remaining heat. Across the fire area, crews maintain focused on hazard mitigation, line rehabilitation and fuels reduction actions. Restoration assessments and additional repair work are ongoing in Lake Roberts Estates.

Crews concentrated efforts on repairing lines in Soldier Canyon and debris lop-and-scatter operations. National Guard personnel also relocated sandbags from Lake Roberts to Camp Thunderbird.

Firefighters and incident personnel continue balancing suppression repair with containment efforts. Public cooperation is appreciated, and awareness is vital to everyone’s safety as we approach the holiday weekend, especially in areas where crews and equipment remain active.

Weather: Cooler temperatures persist today. Scattered rain showers are also likely across the fire area, with widespread precipitation totals ranging from one-tenth to one-quarter inch. Isolated pockets may receive between 0.5 to over an inch of rainfall. Due to these conditions, there is an elevated risk of flash flooding through Thursday.

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

Closures & Fire Restrictions:

Road closures: https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=2025012001

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951

More Information:

Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Public Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

