Saturday, July 5, 2025

Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Notification for Public Health and Safety

Update Saturday, July 5, 2025

Work continues on the Trout Fire and Team Assumes Command of Panther Fire

Acres: 47,294 Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025 Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM

Personnel: 228 Containment: 89% Cause: Lightning

Summary: Containment on the Trout Fire increased to 89% on Friday, July 4th, thanks to the ongoing work of incident personnel. A Forest area closure remains in effect as firefighters, utility vehicles, heavy machinery and support personnel work and travel along roadways surrounding the fire area. The safety of firefighters, support personnel, and the public remains our top priority, so visitors are asked to remain cautious if they travel near the fire perimeter.

Today, a hotshot crew will continue to work the uncontained edge of the fire perimeter. Helicopters will continue to supply blivets (75-gallon sacks of water) to firefighters working to secure the western fireline. Firefighters tap into this water supply to fill 5-gallon bladder bags that they carry on their backs. This water is used to extinguish any heat along the fireline. To access these areas, firefighters are shuttled by UTV as far as possible, then hike another 2 miles.

Crews will also clear trees that have fallen on Forest Service roads that are interior to the fire perimeter and repair fences. Suppression repair work continues on dozer lines and roads south of the fire. These repairs are critical for restoring safe access, and they help prevent long-term erosion and road degradation.

Yesterday, the Gila National Forest responded to the Panther Fire burning in the Gila Wilderness approximately 7 miles west of Wild Horse Mesa. The Forest utilized rappellers and helicopter bucket drops to fight the fire, which was estimated at 30 acres. The Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team will assume command of the Panther Fire today.

Weather: Warmer and dryer conditions are expected today. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s with humidity in the teens and lighter winds than yesterday.

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

