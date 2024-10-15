Photos and article by Lynn Janes
A group of patriotic citizens came together to fly the American Flag, Trump flags and show their pride for America. A few weeks ago, this group had done the same thing only this time the number participating was triple the previous number. They met at the Horseman’s Rodeo Arena and went as a group through town ending up at the Walmart parking lot.
The event had a large turnout. Some had flags flying from the bed of their trucks and some flew them out of the windows of their cars or had them attached to their vehicle. No matter how they displayed their flags they all did it so show their love of their country. Due to traffic lights, the parade became broken up into many parades.
