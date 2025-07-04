22 Miles SE from Reserve, NM

Fire Detail

Name Turkeyfeather (22 Miles SE from Reserve, NM)

Incident Type Category Wildfire                   Incident Size (Acres) 331                  Fire Cause Undetermined

Fire Discovery Date Time June 30, 2025, 3:42 p.m.              Primary Fuel Model Short Grass (1 foot)

Secondary Fuel Model Timber (Grass and Understory)            Total Incident Personnel 19

Modified Date Time July 3, 2025, 5:56 p.m.

Area Detail

Level III Ecoregion Arizona/New Mexico Mountains

Land Form Mostly Scattered low mountains, with some High mountains

Critical Habitat Mexican spotted owl, Narrow-headed gartersnake, Mexican spotted owl PAD-US Gila National Forest, Gila Wilderness

Percent: Forest 83.50%        Percent: Shrub 16.05%        Percent: Grass 0.43%        Percent: Wetlands 0.03%

