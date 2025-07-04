22 Miles SE from Reserve, NM
Fire Detail
Name Turkeyfeather (22 Miles SE from Reserve, NM)
Incident Type Category Wildfire Incident Size (Acres) 331 Fire Cause Undetermined
Fire Discovery Date Time June 30, 2025, 3:42 p.m. Primary Fuel Model Short Grass (1 foot)
Secondary Fuel Model Timber (Grass and Understory) Total Incident Personnel 19
Modified Date Time July 3, 2025, 5:56 p.m.
Area Detail
Level III Ecoregion Arizona/New Mexico Mountains
Land Form Mostly Scattered low mountains, with some High mountains
Critical Habitat Mexican spotted owl, Narrow-headed gartersnake, Mexican spotted owl PAD-US Gila National Forest, Gila Wilderness
Percent: Forest 83.50% Percent: Shrub 16.05% Percent: Grass 0.43% Percent: Wetlands 0.03%
Courtesy of: https://data.theleafchronicle.com/fires/turkeyfeather/601fd282-11a1-4b3f-9f62-cb8a65ae167d/