Turkeyfeather Fire Update July 10, 2025

Acres: 5,983 Start Date: Monday, June 30, 2025 Location: 22 miles SE of Reserve, NM

Personnel: 75 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural

Summary: The Turkeyfeather Fire is actively burning in the northern Gila Wilderness. It is located west of the Middle Fork of the Gila River, south of Iron Creek and east of Cooper Canyon. A second nearby fire, the Chicken Fire, is also active in the area. Due to their proximity, the two fires could merge. Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fires are burning in the area of Lilley Park Trail #164, Iron Creek Mesa Trail #171, and Cooper Trail #141 and Turkeyfeather Pass.

Fire activity has generally been moderate, with a few wind-driven runs caused by nearby thunderstorms. Without the wind, the fire backed and flanked through grass and pine litter. Fuels are comprised mainly of ponderosa pine with a grass field understory.

Around the perimeter of the fire, crews will continue scouting and prepping contingency lines from previously constructed lines from recent fires. Firefighters are also closely monitoring values at risk to the north of the fire. While the values remain a concern, there are physical features and slowing barriers, including previously burnt areas, to limit spread into those areas.

Winds will be travelling in a northwesterly direction today through Friday, reducing potential smoke impacts to the Cliff and Gila areas. However, this shift to the northwest will likely bring an increase in smoke to Gila Hot Springs and Gila Cliff Dwellings. A few hours of moderate air quality are expected in the mornings. Elsewhere, overall air quality is expected to be good.

Weather: There will be a warm, drying trend in the weather over the next few days.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously as moderate fire traffic remains active in the travel corridor of the Mimbres Valley.

Closures and Fire Restrictions:

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

More Incident Information:

Inciweb: Nmgnf 2025Turkeyfeathergnf Information | InciWeb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Public Information Phone: 575-342-1883 (8am – 8pm)