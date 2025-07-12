Turkeyfeather Fire Update July 12, 2025

Acres: 10,572 Start Date: Monday, June 30, 2025 Location: 22 miles SE of Reserve, NM

Personnel: 89 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural

Summary: The Turkeyfeather wildfire is a natural fire ignited by lightning, on June 30, 2025, that was followed by the nearby Chicken wildfire, also a natural fire that was ignited by lightning on July 8, 2025. The wildfires merged. The Turkeyfeather wildfire acreage is now 10,572, which includes the Chicken wildfire. Future daily updates will be published as the "Turkeyfeather Fire."

The Turkeyfeather wildfire, currently being managed for resource benefit, continues to burn through ponderosa pine, grass understory, and heavy downed fuels in previously burned areas. Firefighters are monitoring and evaluating protection points and features to the south of the fire to safeguard areas of cultural value. Yesterday, the fire was active due to the hot, dry weather and westerly winds which created conditions for some torching and short-range spotting. The fire moved towards Iron Creek in the Turkey Feather Mountain area. A small section of the fire moved into the north side of Iron Creek, burning into the eastern edge of the 2024 Ridge Wildfire. Firefighters will conduct daily aerial reconnaissance missions, along with using ground and horseback resources to monitor the fire's spread. Crews finished prepping the Middle Fork of the Gila River area. They will hike in daily from Snow Lake to try and keep fire away from the Gila River as fire backs in from the west.

The weather forecast for the fire area predicts a return of moisture and cooler temperatures on Saturday. Smoke could cause air quality to be moderate in the morning for a few hours, and possibly hazy in the afternoon, but should be good overall in the area.

Weather: Saturday’s forecast calls for cooler temperatures and higher chances of rain.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously as moderate fire traffic remains active in the travel corridor of the Mimbres Valley.

Closures and Fire Restrictions:

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

More Incident Information:

Inciweb: Nmgnf 2025Turkeyfeathergnf Information | InciWeb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Public Information Phone: 575-342-1883 (8am – 8pm)