Firefighters implementing a full suppression response

SILVER CITY, NM, July 4, 2025 – Started by lightning and burning in the northern portion of the Gila Wilderness, the Turkeyfeather Wildfire was reported on June 30, 2025 by the Mogollon Baldy Lookout. The fire is located west of the Middle Fork of the Gila, South of Iron Creek, and east of Cooper Canyon. To the north of Iron Creek is the burn scar from the Ridge Fire of 2024, and to the west of Cooper Canyon is this year’s Iron Fire burn scar.

The safety of firefighters, support personnel, and the public are the top priorities on this incident.

As of 0700 hrs today, the fire was approximately 331 acres with active fire behavior occurring within the Whitewater Baldy Wildfire scar of 2012. The fire is currently staffed with approximately 15 firefighters from Glenwood and Wilderness Ranger Districts who are spiked out in the vicinity of Iron Creek within in the Gila Wilderness. Firefighters are implementing Minimum Impact Suppression Tactics (MIST) which aim to minimize impacts caused by wildfire suppression activities while still effectively controlling the fire. The fuels burning are primarily comprised of understory grass and pine litter, including downed logs. Fire behavior is moderate, backing, creeping and smoldering in the understory. Fire is most active in the southwest portion of the fire area and has moderated due to recent light precipitation the fire has received.

The weather forecast for the next few days shows chances of thunderstorms diminishing with a drying trend through Sunday. Rain and wetter conditions are predicted early next week.

There are no closures in place, however forest visitors are cautioned that firefighting activities and wildfire smoke may impact their wilderness experience. Hiking trails potentially impacted at this time by the Turkeyfeather Wildfire are the following:

Forest Trail #141 – Cooper Trail Forest Trail #164 – Lilly Park Trail Forest Trail #171 – Iron Mesa Trail

For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

