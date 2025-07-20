Turkeyfeather Wildfire Sunday, July 20, 2025

Turkeyfeather Wildfire Receives Rain

Acres: 24,128 Location: 22 miles south of Reserve, NM Containment: 23%

Start Date: Monday, June 30, 2025 Personnel: 140 Cause: Natural/Lightning

Dry lightning Friday evening led to five new fire starts in the vicinity of the Turkeyfeather wildfire. Firefighters in the area quickly responded and all were suppressed. Crews will continue to secure the new starts today.

Saturday afternoon the Turkeyfeather wildfire received widespread, wetting rains. The increased moisture and overcast skies helped minimize fire behavior, with the fire primarily creeping and smoldering in the area southeast of Willow Creek and around Moonshine Canyon.

Fire behavior and weather forecasts will continue to be assessed to determine future operations.

News releases will continue to be intermittent and based upon future changing conditions or operational updates.

Weather: There is a possibility of daily thunderstorms in the fire area throughout the week, with winds expected to remain light to breezy. There is a potential for heavy rainfall and erratic, gusty winds. Temperatures are expected to remain within the normal range for mid-July.

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are moderate to good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/.

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts