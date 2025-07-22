Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Turkeyfeather Wildfire Management Returning to Gila National Forest
Acres: 24,128 Location: 22 miles south of Reserve, NM Containment: 25%
Start Date: Monday, June 30, 2025 Personnel: 103 Cause: Natural/Lightning
The Turkeyfeather wildfire received widespread, wetting rains over the weekend and into Monday. That, along with the predicted monsoonal moisture that continues in the area and minimal fire behavior, means that the Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team will turn the management of the wildfire back to the Gila National Forest at 0600 tomorrow (Wednesday, July 23, 2025). Work will continue on the Turkeyfeather wildfire, but at a smaller scale.
Any questions about the Turkeyfeather wildfire should now be directed to the Gila National Forest, 575-388-8201.
News releases will be intermittent and based upon future changing conditions or operational updates.
Safety: Fire crews will continue to work in the area. Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.
Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts
More Incident Information:
Inciweb: Nmgnf 2025Turkeyfeathergnf Information | InciWeb
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest
Information: Gila National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 575-388-8201