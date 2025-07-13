Turkeyfeather Wildfire Update July 13, 2025

Acres: 14,140 Start Date: Monday, June 30, 2025 Location: 22 miles SE of Reserve, NM

Personnel: 89 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural

Summary: The Turkeyfeather Wildfire, ignited by lightning in the Gila Wilderness on June 30, 2025, is approximately 13,868 acres and is currently being managed for resource benefit. The wildfire is burning through previous fire scars with downed fuels, consuming forest duff and heavies which have accumulated on the forest floor. This management approach will allow wildfire to play its natural role in the ecosystem, thereby decreasing the potential for high intensity wildfire, protect mixed conifer habitat, and maintain the natural return interval of wildfire on the landscape. On July 11, 2025, the Turkeyfeather Wildfire merged with the smaller Chicken Wildfire and in total is approximately 14,140 acres.

The end of the week brought hot and dry conditions. On Friday, westerly winds pushed the fire off Clayton Mesa into the Middle Fork of the Gila River. The spread was minimal, and crews will assess and monitor the conditions in the area. Afternoon cloud cover on Saturday allowed for more moderate fire behavior. Fire continued to burn on Iron Mesa towards Lower Gilita Creek. There was minimal activity to the east side of the Jerky Mountains because the fire was running through spotty fuels and rocky terrain which moderated fire behavior. To the west, fire was slowly burning and backing as it approached the southern rim of Iron Creek.

Crews have finished preparations around the Willow Creek subdivision and are establishing water sources and hoses near structures. Crews will continue to monitor as the fire spreads towards Iron Creek and assess the need for additional operations. Crews on the east side of the incident have cleared trails to act as potential fuel breaks from Snow Lake Road to the south of Snow Lake.

Weather: Sunday, the area is supposed to have a cooling trend and increased chances of rain.

Smoke: Local air quality is moderate to good. For local reports: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously as moderate fire traffic remains active in the travel corridor of the Mimbres Valley.

Closures and Fire Restrictions:

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

More Incident Information:

Inciweb: Nmgnf 2025Turkeyfeathergnf Information | InciWeb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest