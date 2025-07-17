Turkeyfeather Wildfire Update Thursday. July 17, 2025

Acres: 24,128 Location: 22 miles south of Reserve, NM NM Containment: 23%

Start Date: Monday, June 30, 2025 Personnel: 130 Cause: Natural/Lightning

On Wednesday afternoon, the Turkeyfeather fire received precipitation. Prior to the rain, the area experienced minimal fire activity, with a small amount of growth to the east near Moonshine Canyon. The fire is 23% contained and is 24,128 acres.

Firefighters are closely monitoring the northwestern part of the fire in the vicinity of the Willow Creek subdivision. They will continue to assess whether there is a need for firing operations in the future in order to protect the subdivision.

Firefighters continue to strengthen the containment lines in the area along Forest Road 28, from the slash pit road down to Gilita Creek from previous firing operations.

Planning efforts will continue to assess fire behavior and weather forecasts to determine future operations.

Weather: There is a possibility of daily thunderstorms in the fire area, with winds expected to remain light to breezy, and a potential for heavy rainfall. Increased chances of storms are anticipated across the area on Thursday and Friday, beginning in the eastern regions and shifting westward later in the week. Temperatures are expected to remain within the normal range for mid-July.

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are moderate to good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit:https://fire.airnow.gov/.

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

More Incident Information:

Inciweb: Nmgnf 2025Turkeyfeathergnf Information | InciWeb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Public Information Phone: 575-342-1883 (8am – 8pm) *A new information phone number will be assigned to this fire beginning July 18, 2025.