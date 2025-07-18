Turkeyfeather Wildfire Update Thursday, July 18, 2025

Notification for Public Health and Safety

Acres: 24.128 Location: 22 miles south of Reserve, NM Personnel: 129

Containment: 23% Cause: Natural/Lightning

The Turkeyfeather fire received precipitation over the past few days, with the area around Willow

Creek recording a half inch of rain. As monsoonal moisture moves into the area, fire will show minimal growth.

Firefighters added more structure protection measures to the Willow Creek subdivision. The plan is to continue to mop up residual heat along Forest Road 28. Crews will also monitor fire growth on the eastern and southern portion in the Gila Wilderness.

Fire behavior and weather forecasts will continue to be assessed to determine future operations

Please note that the public information phone number has changed. The new number is 575-519- 7645

Going forward, news releases wil be intermittent and based upon future changing conditions or operational updates.

Weather: There is a possibility of daily thunderstorms in the fire area, with winds expected to remain light to breezy. There is a potential for heavy rainfall and erratic, gusty winds. Increased chances ofstorms are anticipated across the area on Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to remain within the normal range for mid-July.

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are moderate to good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

More Incident Information:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Public Information Phone: 575-519-7645 (8am- 8pm)