Turkeyfeather Wildfire Update Wednesday July 16, 2025

The Gila Las Cruces Zone Type 3 Team Assumes Command of Turkeyfeather Wildfire

Acres: 24,128 Location: 22 miles south of Reserve NM Containment: 19%

Start Date: Monday, June 30, 2025 Personnel: 91 Cause: Natural/Lightning

The Gila Las Cruces Zone Type 3 Team officially assumed command of the Turkeyfeather Wildfire at 6:00 PM on July 15, 2025. The Turkeyfeather Wildfire is 24,128 acres and is 19% contained. The fire is burning through older fire scars from previous years and consuming downed fuels, forest duff and heavy fuels which have accumulated on the forest floor.

Over the past few days, there has been growth on the northwest side of the fire towards the Willow Creek subdivision. Firefighters are closely monitoring the area to assess whether they need to conduct firing operations. Crews will continue to implement protective measures for the Willow Creek subdivision. Additional resources are being ordered to assist with this effort.

Along the 28 Road, from the slash pit road down to Gilita Creek, firing operations successfully established containment lines. On Tuesday, crews concentrated on strengthening fire lines and mopping up the area.

There was growth along the western edge near Iron Creek. Fire continues to slowly back into Iron Creek near the trail junction from Iron Lake. Firefighters are closely monitoring the area and evaluating whether any action is necessary.

Strong thunderstorms with the potential for wetting rain and strong outbound winds are expected in the evenings in the fire area. Erratic winds may materialize, resulting in smoke impacts to the surrounding area. In the mornings, there is a potential for dangerous air quality levels, particularly in the Gila Cliff Dwellings area, due to smoke. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate in the afternoons, and “moderate to good” air quality will be present in the area.

Weather: Thunderstorms with winds and lightning are predicted daily in the coming week for the fire area.

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are moderate to good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit:https://fire.airnow.gov/.

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

More Incident Information:

Inciweb: Nmgnf 2025Turkeyfeathergnf Information | InciWeb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Public Information Phone: 575-342-1883 (8am – 8pm) *A new information phone number will be assigned to this fire beginning July 17, 2025.